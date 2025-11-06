Belgium convenes emergency security meeting after drone disruptions

HQ

We just got the news that Belgium's national security council is set to meet urgently following a wave of drone sightings in the last few days that disrupted air traffic and raised national security concerns.

Flights were suspended at major airports, including Brussels, Charleroi and Liège, after several drones were spotted near runways and military installations. The defence minister suggested the incidents appeared organized, involving large drones flying in formation.

While officials have not publicly identified those responsible, intelligence sources reportedly suspect a foreign state actor, likely linked to ongoing tensions with Russia. As always, stay tuned for further updates. What do you think about this?