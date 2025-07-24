Belgian Grand Prix: how to watch Formula 1 this weekend and what time is it

Dansk
Formula 1 returns after its first short summer break with the 13th race of the season at Spa-Francorchamps, the Belgiun Grand Prix. This race weekend is a bit different: as it has sprint race on Saturdat, there's only one practice session on Friday morning before qualification for sprint, which takes place at 12:00 CEST, local time in Belgium, on Saturday.
The race happens as rivalry between the McLaren teams intensifies due to Oscar Piastri's recent mistakes causing him to reduce his lead in the Driver's Championship, with Lando Norris aiming for a third victory in a row.
Formula 1 is usually restricted to paid channels on most countries. Here's a list of official broadcasters of the Belgiun Grand Prix.