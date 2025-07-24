Belgian Grand Prix: how to watch Formula 1 this weekend and what time is it

HQ

Formula 1 returns after its first short summer break with the 13th race of the season at Spa-Francorchamps, the Belgiun Grand Prix. This race weekend is a bit different: as it has sprint race on Saturdat, there's only one practice session on Friday morning before qualification for sprint, which takes place at 12:00 CEST, local time in Belgium, on Saturday.

The race happens as rivalry between the McLaren teams intensifies due to Oscar Piastri's recent mistakes causing him to reduce his lead in the Driver's Championship, with Lando Norris aiming for a third victory in a row.

Times for F1 Belgiun Grand Prix



FP1: Friday, July 25 at 11:30 BST, 12:30 CEST



Sprint Qualifying: Friday, July 25 at 15:30 BST, 16:30 CEST



Sprint Race: Saturday, July 26 at 11:00 BST, 12:00 CEST



Qualifying: Saturday, July 26 at 15:00 BST, 16:00 CEST



Race (44 laps): Sunday, July 27, at 14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST



How to watch Belgiun GP live

Formula 1 is usually restricted to paid channels on most countries. Here's a list of official broadcasters of the Belgiun Grand Prix.



Belgium: RTBF/Play Sports



Denmark: TV3/Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky Deutschland/RTL



Italy: Sky Italia



Norway: Viaplay/ V sport 1



Portugal: DAZN



Spain: DAZN



United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports/Channel 4

