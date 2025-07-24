English
Belgian Grand Prix: how to watch Formula 1 this weekend and what time is it

The penultimate race before the long summer break takes place at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend.

Formula 1 returns after its first short summer break with the 13th race of the season at Spa-Francorchamps, the Belgiun Grand Prix. This race weekend is a bit different: as it has sprint race on Saturdat, there's only one practice session on Friday morning before qualification for sprint, which takes place at 12:00 CEST, local time in Belgium, on Saturday.

The race happens as rivalry between the McLaren teams intensifies due to Oscar Piastri's recent mistakes causing him to reduce his lead in the Driver's Championship, with Lando Norris aiming for a third victory in a row.

Times for F1 Belgiun Grand Prix


  • FP1: Friday, July 25 at 11:30 BST, 12:30 CEST

  • Sprint Qualifying: Friday, July 25 at 15:30 BST, 16:30 CEST

  • Sprint Race: Saturday, July 26 at 11:00 BST, 12:00 CEST

  • Qualifying: Saturday, July 26 at 15:00 BST, 16:00 CEST

  • Race (44 laps): Sunday, July 27, at 14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST

How to watch Belgiun GP live

Formula 1 is usually restricted to paid channels on most countries. Here's a list of official broadcasters of the Belgiun Grand Prix.


  • Belgium: RTBF/Play Sports

  • Denmark: TV3/Viaplay

  • France: Canal+

  • Germany: Sky Deutschland/RTL

  • Italy: Sky Italia

  • Norway: Viaplay/ V sport 1

  • Portugal: DAZN

  • Spain: DAZN

  • United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports/Channel 4

cristiano barni / Shutterstock

