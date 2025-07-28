Belgian GP: Piastri gets ahead of Norris in McLaren's F1 duel

HQ

Formula 1 continues to be a monologue by McLaren, with another double win at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. Third time this happens in a row (and tenth Grand Prix, out of thirteen, with the two McLaren drivers in the podium), but this time with opposite order as in Great Britain and Austria: Oscar Piastri won, followed by Lando Norris. Charles Leclerc was third and Max Verstappen fourth.

The result helps Piatri get in the lead in the driver's standinggs, but not for long: 266 points, versus Norris 250 points. Norris has won four races, Piastri six, making the Australian still slightly favourite. The Brit is still paying for his mistake in Canada, where he collided with his teammate and ended up not finishing the race.

However, the difference between both is very small... while the distance with Max Verstappen, third in the standing, gets bigger and bigger (250 Norris, 185 Verstappen). No time to rest yet as there's another Grand Prix next weekend, as the Hungarian GP (August 3) before the summer break (the next one, in the Netherlands, is on August 31).