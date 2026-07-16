Belgian GP in Formula 1: Times for qualifying, Grand Prix, and how to watch it live

HQ

The Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix takes place this weekend at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, the first of two consecutive races in a row before the summer break (Belgium will be followed by Hungary on July 26 and Netherlands on August 23).

The season is red hot: Andrea Kimi Antonelli remains the leader, but only by 25 points after failing to score in two of the last three races, allowing George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to get dangerously close. The British GP two weeks ago made things even more complicated with Charles Leclerc's victory and another crash by Max Verstappen, who is now seemingly working on a move to McLaren...

The Belgian F1 GP does not feature Sprint race for Formula 1 (it does for F2 and F3), so the main course is on Sunday, at 15 CEST, 14 BST.

Formula 1 Belgian GP times this weekend:

Friday, 17 July



F1 FIRST PRACTICE - 12:30 BST / 13:30 CEST



F2 SECOND PRACTICE - 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST



Saturday, 18 July



F2 THIRD PRACTICE - 11:30 BST / 12:30 CEST



QUALIFYING - 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST



Sunday, 19 July



BELGIAN GRAND PRIX /44 laps) - 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST



How to watch F1 live in Europe:

Here's a list of broadcasters for Formula 1 in Europe where you can watch the Belgian GP this weekend:



Austria: Sky, Servus TV, ORF



Balkans countries (Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro): Arena Sport



Belgium: PlaySports, RTBF



Bulgaria: Max Sport



Croatia: RTL



Cyprus: OmegaTV



Czechia: Nova



Denmark: TV3, Viaplay



Finland: Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky, RTL



Greece: ANT1



Hungary: M4 MTVA



Italy: Sky



Netherlands: Viaplay



Norway: V sport 1, Viaplay



Poland: Eleven Sports



Portugal: DAZN



Spain: DAZN



Sweden: Viaplay



Turkey: beIN Sports



Ukraine: Setanta Ukraine



UK and Ireland: Sky Sports, Channel 4 (highlights)

