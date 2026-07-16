Belgian GP in Formula 1: Times for qualifying, Grand Prix, and how to watch it live
The Belgian GP does not feature a Sprint race, so the main course is on Sunday.
The Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix takes place this weekend at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, the first of two consecutive races in a row before the summer break (Belgium will be followed by Hungary on July 26 and Netherlands on August 23).
The season is red hot: Andrea Kimi Antonelli remains the leader, but only by 25 points after failing to score in two of the last three races, allowing George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to get dangerously close. The British GP two weeks ago made things even more complicated with Charles Leclerc's victory and another crash by Max Verstappen, who is now seemingly working on a move to McLaren...
The Belgian F1 GP does not feature Sprint race for Formula 1 (it does for F2 and F3), so the main course is on Sunday, at 15 CEST, 14 BST.
Formula 1 Belgian GP times this weekend:
Friday, 17 July
- F1 FIRST PRACTICE - 12:30 BST / 13:30 CEST
- F2 SECOND PRACTICE - 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST
Saturday, 18 July
- F2 THIRD PRACTICE - 11:30 BST / 12:30 CEST
- QUALIFYING - 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST
Sunday, 19 July
- BELGIAN GRAND PRIX /44 laps) - 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST
How to watch F1 live in Europe:
Here's a list of broadcasters for Formula 1 in Europe where you can watch the Belgian GP this weekend:
- Austria: Sky, Servus TV, ORF
- Balkans countries (Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro): Arena Sport
- Belgium: PlaySports, RTBF
- Bulgaria: Max Sport
- Croatia: RTL
- Cyprus: OmegaTV
- Czechia: Nova
- Denmark: TV3, Viaplay
- Finland: Viaplay
- France: Canal+
- Germany: Sky, RTL
- Greece: ANT1
- Hungary: M4 MTVA
- Italy: Sky
- Netherlands: Viaplay
- Norway: V sport 1, Viaplay
- Poland: Eleven Sports
- Portugal: DAZN
- Spain: DAZN
- Sweden: Viaplay
- Turkey: beIN Sports
- Ukraine: Setanta Ukraine
- UK and Ireland: Sky Sports, Channel 4 (highlights)