Belarus frees prisoners after Trump appeal

Belarus has been in the spotlight these past few days due to its proximity to Poland, drone incidents, border closures, and more. Now, we receive news that Belarus has released 52 detainees, including foreign nationals, after a direct appeal from Trump, marking the largest prisoner release under Alexander Lukashenko in years. The move was followed by a United States decision to ease restrictions on Belarus' national airline, signaling a tentative thaw in relations after years of sanctions and isolation. Lukashenko, a long-time ally of Vladimir Putin, appears to be testing a cautious rapprochement with Washington, though opposition groups dismissed the gesture as limited and politically calculated.