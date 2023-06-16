Being a hospital tycoon in space, Galacticare "broadens your horizons as to what you can do with your patients and your diseases"

We couldn't tell you about it right away, but now the embargo on Galacticare has lifted and our Summer Game Fest interview with Josh Bishop went live, meaning you can now learn much more about one of the craziest management games we've ever seen in the video below:

HQ

"So we knew we wanted to make a hospital game like when we first started on this like about four or five years ago now", says Brightrock Games' creative director. "And for us kind of the natural evolution of that was like to do it in space, because like why not? It really does broaden your horizons as to what you can do with your patients and your diseases because, well, you can kind of have anything: anything is your patient and anything is your disease, so yeah that's kind of where we started and it's just gone from there".

However, besides out-of-this-world patients and diseases as main components, the lads over at Brightrock Games also took the chance to tell quirky galactic stories with a bit of a Rick & Morty flavour to it...

"Story in this game is really interesting, like it's really really important to us", continues Bishop, "We really wanted the narrative to be a very strong component of the game, and for us the approach that we've taken is that we want you to feel like each level is sort of inside an episode of a cartoon. So each level is about its own like wacky scenario going on. The one that we've got going on here in the background [on the TV while someone else was playing] is a level called Burning Moon where this very irresponsible alien called Leonard Moon has set up this music festival Burning Moon, where they set fire to a moon and put a bunch of stages around it and do a bunch of music. As you can imagine, this is not very safe and many accidents happen, and lots goes wrong so they thought it would be a good idea to have a hospital there to deal with all of that. And that's that's where you come in, so you're basically there to clean up all of all of Leonard Moon's messes. And yeah, we've got other stuff as well, there's a level where you're at a farm, and these aliens are very sad because their vegetables are sick, and you have to treat their vegetables. There's a level where you got to treat a bunch of prisoners, so you're building a hospital inside this maximum security space prison, and yeah it just sort of goes on and on like that".

Play the video to learn more about consultant doctors acting as levelling up "hero doctors" with unique abilities, about the structure of the game with both campaign levels, sandbox, and hospital editor, or about alien diseases and how to treat them.

Galacticare will release on Xbox One and Series (as part of [email protected]), PS5, and of course PC.