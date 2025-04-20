Beijing holds first half-marathon with humanoid robots running with humans

HQ

The rise of artificial intelligence is putting at risk many jobs traditionally made by humans, specially in the arts and computer departments. But, do robots also pose a threat to sportspeople? It is not likely in the short term, but last Saturday's half-marathon in Beijing may have been a keystone moment.

12,000 thousand human runners competed against 21 humanoid robots in Yizhuang half-marathon. It was meant as a showcase for different technology companies in China to test their advancement in robotics, which in the context of the commercial war between China and the United States adds a new dimension as a way to boos economical growth.

The winner robot of the race finished the 21-kilometer, 13-mile race in two hours and 40 minutes. The human winner of the race finished it in 1 hour and 2 minutes. Robots came in a variety of shapes and sizes (all of them humanoid), raced in their own lane and were accompanied by human assistance and could recharge batteries mid race... just as humans can also drink water.