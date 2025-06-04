China condemns Rubio's remarks on Tiananmen anniversary

HQ

The latest news on China . Beijing has pushed back against Marco Rubio's comments commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown, which distorted historical facts and attacked China's political system, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

