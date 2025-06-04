China condemns Rubio's remarks on Tiananmen anniversary

Dansk
The latest news on China. Beijing has pushed back against Marco Rubio's comments commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown, which distorted historical facts and attacked China's political system, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
According to China's foreign ministry, the United States distorted facts and disrespected China's political system, prompting a formal complaint. This reflects Beijing's longstanding sensitivity around the June 4 events, which remain a taboo subject domestically.