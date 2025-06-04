English
China condemns Rubio's remarks on Tiananmen anniversary

Chinese officials reject US criticism over 1989 protests, calling it political interference.

The latest news on China. Beijing has pushed back against Marco Rubio's comments commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown, which distorted historical facts and attacked China's political system, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

According to China's foreign ministry, the United States distorted facts and disrespected China's political system, prompting a formal complaint. This reflects Beijing's longstanding sensitivity around the June 4 events, which remain a taboo subject domestically.

China condemns Rubio's remarks on Tiananmen anniversary
BEIJING, CHINA, OCTOBER 16, 2013: Revolutionary statues (against the clouds) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China // Shutterstock

