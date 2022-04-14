Behind the scenes with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

HQ

Tribute Games and Dotemu are currently working on the beat 'em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, in which we get to meet the classic cartoon Turtles from the late 80's and early 90's in a brand new adventure.

In a brand new behind-the-scenes video, we get to meet Tribute Games' co-founder Jean-Francois Major and Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert who talks about the privilege to work on this dream project. They also touch upon previous Turtles games and also compares Shredder's Revenge to Dotemu's Streets of Rage 4, which was released two years ago.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge launches later this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. There's also a collection of the older Konami produced Turtles games coming this year called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Hopefully, they will be released with some space apart so they don't cannibalize each other hype and sales wise.