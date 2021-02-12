Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Behind the scenes images of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop revealed

The actress has suited up for the upcoming Disney+ show Hawkeye.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

A couple of behind the scenes pictures have been revealed, showing off Hailee Steinfeld in her superhero costume for the upcoming Disney+ show Hawkeye. Steinfeld is playing the role of Kate Bishop, the successor to Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton, who has occupied the role of Hawkeye pretty much since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The images of Steinfeld in costume were reported on by JustJared, who has a full album showcasing the actress as she was seen filming for the show in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday night. Take a look at an image of Steinfeld in costume below, courtesy of JustJared.

Behind the scenes images of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop revealed
JustJared


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy