Behind the scenes images of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop revealed

A couple of behind the scenes pictures have been revealed, showing off Hailee Steinfeld in her superhero costume for the upcoming Disney+ show Hawkeye. Steinfeld is playing the role of Kate Bishop, the successor to Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton, who has occupied the role of Hawkeye pretty much since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The images of Steinfeld in costume were reported on by JustJared, who has a full album showcasing the actress as she was seen filming for the show in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday night. Take a look at an image of Steinfeld in costume below, courtesy of JustJared.