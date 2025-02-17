Behind the music of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

HQ

It's no exaggeration to suggest that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, developed by French studio Sandfall Interactive, stole the show at the Xbox Developer Direct in January. It's an adventure inspired by Japanese role-playing games, complete with a world map, airships, turn-based combat, and really fancy graphics.

Another thing many reacted to was the excellent music. Perhaps that's why Sandfall Interactive and publisher Kepler Interactive has now released a mini-documentary on the game's soundtrack, taking us behind the scenes with both composer Lorien Testard and singer Alice Duport-Percier. The video explains the thought process behind the composition of this strange world, and we also get several samples.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be released on April 24 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It is also brilliantly included with Game Pass.