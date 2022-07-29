Behaviour Interactive to host showcase next week

HQ

Behaviour Interactive, the developer known for creating Dead by Daylight has announced that it will be holding its first ever games showcase next week. Known as Behaviour Beyond, we're told to expect "surprises for Dead by Daylight", as well as "key announcements paving the way for new games and universes."

The showcase itself will be held at 18:30 BST / 19:30 CEST on August 3, and can be watched on both YouTube and Twitch. Further information relating to the event (including its duration) is scarce, but we are told that it will be a "content-packed showcase".