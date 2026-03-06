Behaviour Interactive studio art director joins Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic team

HQ

Arcanaut Studios, the developer run by Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic veteran Casey Hudson, is working on a new game set in a galaxy far, far away. As Hudson continues to build his team to create Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, he's added a very important arrow to his quiver in one Pascal Blanché.

Formerly the studio art director at Behaviour Interactive, Blanché announced on Bluesky that he had "joined forces (pun intended)" with Casey Hudson to work on Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic. Looking over at Blanché's Artstation page, he's clearly got a unique and vibrant style, very reminiscent of 80s sci-fi designs, given modern detail.

The images Blanché worked on might not make you immediately think of Star Wars, but the artist is clearly a fan of the universe. Here's hoping he can help make Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic as epic as he wants it to be. The game isn't coming out anytime soon, but hopefully we'll see it before 2030, as Hudson wants it out by then, too.