Behaviour Interactive lays off 95 workers at its Montreal studio

Every time we have to report new layoffs among video game industry workers, it breaks our hearts a little more. At this point in June, 2024 has already equalled all of 2023 in terms of video game job losses, and it doesn't look like it's going to slow down. Today's case is also the second job cut within the same company this year.

It's Behaviour Interactive, the studio behind Dead by Daylight, which already made cuts at its Montreal studio earlier this year. According to Gamesindustry.biz, 95 workers based in the Montreal office have been laid off. As we often read in official company statements when companies make cuts, this "difficult" move is being made in order to pursue a "clarified vision".

Rémi Racine, co-founder of the studio and current CEO, commented: "I would like to express my deep personal thanks to all employees affected by today's changes. While the changes in our strategic structure and vision have led us to make difficult decisions, we are confident that these decisions will position us for continued success.

Behaviour's growth over the past five years has been meteoric, growing from about 550 employees to more than 1,300 today. Last March they acquired Fly Studio (also in Montreal), so it looks like office turnover will continue to swing for a while.

The only positive we can take away from this is that they have confirmed that Dead by Daylight's development has not been affected by the restructuring, with Year 9 of the title now underway.