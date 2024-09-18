Behaviour Interactive has cancelled Project T

HQ

Behaviour Interactive practically prints money with its hugely successful Dead by Daylight series, but this success doesn't mean that the developer isn't and hasn't explored other interactive projects. In the past, this has included Meet Your Maker, and in the future, it was set to include Project T.

We didn't know much about this project and seemingly we won't going forward either unless some creeps out of the woodwork to present additional information. Why? Because Project T has been cancelled by Behaviour.

In a statement on X, Behaviour adds, "Following the playtest in July, we ran a thorough internal risk assessment from a product and commercial perspective. While a number of players expressed appreciation for what they played, unfortunately, the outcome of this deep analysis yielded unsatisfactory overall results.

"It's with a heavy heart that we announce that Project T has been cancelled. We want to thank you for your support throughout this journey."

So, it seems like Behaviour isn't taking the risk and is instead looking to spend its resources and time on more promising projects.