Behaviour Interactive has acquired the Dutch Codeglue

Behaviour Interactive has been expanding at a pretty rapid rate this year. On top of opening two studios in the UK already in 2023, with these known as Behaviour UK - North and Behaviour UK - South, the developer has now also turned its attention to continental Europe.

The massive Canadian company has now acquired the Dutch Codeglue, with this deal set to see the company renamed Behaviour Rotterdam, and thus securing Behaviour a foothold in Europe and the Netherlands.

Speaking about the acquisition, co-founder, CEO, and executive producer at Behaviour, Rémi Racine, stated, "We are very pleased to build upon our strategic expansion into the UK by establishing our first presence in continental Europe. The addition of Codeglue's experienced team further enhances the capabilities of our world-class Services division. We are always eager to pursue opportunities that align with Behaviour's needs and culture, and Codeglue represented a clear match on both these fronts."

As for what Codeglue will be getting up to as part of the Behaviour family, we're told that the developer will be assisting Behaviour's "industry-leading external development capabilities."