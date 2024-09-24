Behaviour Interactive acquires Darkest Dungeon creators Red Hook Studios

HQ

Although 2024 and 2025 will be remembered as two of the darkest years in terms of job losses in the video game industry, some companies are still committed to a model in which studios can keep their staff and also their creative freedom, even after being absorbed by another company. This is the case of Red Hook Studios, creators of the Darkest Dungeon series.

As reported by gamesindustry.biz, the studio has been acquired in its entirety by Behaviour Interactive, responsible for Day By Deadlight. Surprisingly, the deal has come to light after the cancellation of in-house development known as Project T and the closure of Midwinter Entertainment.

The fate of Red Hook's employees will be somewhat different, with the source claiming that all 29 staff will remain in place, and that the studio will be able to continue working with complete creative freedom.

"It's a privilege to welcome a developer of Red Hook's calibre," said Behaviour CEO and co-founder Rémi Racine in a statement. "Earlier this year, we established an ambitious goal for our future as a publisher - to make Behaviour synonymous with horror, and surround Dead by Daylight with a library of similarly exceptional horror games. Our acquisition of Red Hook is another emphatic step towards this objective, with more to come."

Red Hook co-founder Chris Bourassa added: "We've found kindred spirits in the Behaviour team. Both studios are Canadian, independent, and devoted to fantastic horror games. Where we differ is scale, which opens the door to new possibilities. Behaviour's support will help us pursue our vision for Red Hook's future, and focus fully on transforming Darkest Dungeon into an absolute juggernaut of the dark fantasy genre."

Darkest Dungeon II was released last July, and in total the series has sold over 7 million copies. It is currently unknown what Red Hook Studios is working on at the moment, although no one would be surprised to see a third instalment on the horizon.