news
Before I Forget

Before I Forget is releasing April 29 on Switch and Xbox consoles

The touching game follows a woman's struggle with dementia.

3-Fold Games has revealed that its debut project Before I Forget will be releasing on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on April 29. The game, which follows a woman's struggle with the early onset of dementia, received a BAFTA nomination after releasing on PC last July.

This narrative-driven game sees you try and uncover your fading memories by examining the objects within your home. It's designed to be played within just one sitting and the average playtime is said to only be one hour.

You can check out an interview that we did with the game's Narrative & Game Designer Chella Ramanan in the video above.

