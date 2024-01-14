Beetlejuice's soundtrack is getting a vinyl release via Waxwork Records

HQ

Ahead of the release of Beetlejuice 2 later this year, the soundtrack for the original Tim Burton classic is getting a special release on vinyl via Waxwork Records.

Pre-orders for the record are now open ahead of its official launch on 26th January. The vinyl, which features the iconic score from composer Danny Elfman, is encased in stunning deluxe packaging created by Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative.

The product's description reads: "The soundtrack by composer Danny Elfman and featuring two tracks by Harry Belafonte is instantly recognizable. Waxwork Records is excited to present the complete soundtrack, remastered, and pressed to 180 gram colored vinyl with deluxe packaging."