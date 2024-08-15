Beetlejuice takes over Multiversus in the latest trailer

HQ

A couple of weeks ago, the new season of Multiversus kicked off with Samurai Jack being the newest fighter to join the Warner Bros. slugfest. Even then, we were told that Beetlejuice would also arrive during the current season, but we were never told when exactly this would happen. Now, Player First Games has announced that he will be joining the game on 20 August, which is Tuesday next week. To introduce us to the character, a new trailer has been released where Beetlejuice is in the spotlight. Check it out below.