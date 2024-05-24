Beetlejuice Beetlejuice spooks it up with a brand new trailer

HQ

Here at last is the first proper preview of the Beetlejuice sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is predictably full of delightful horrors with a comic twist. Heck, it looks promising anyway with an ensemble of actors that are up to the task with returning Michael Keaton leading the way along with both Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder.

Not to mention new additions Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci. Add to that a bunch of old-school practical special effects and a sense of humour that, judging by the trailer, seems to be intact despite so many years having passed since the original film premiered.

Needless to say, we're looking forward to this and so should you. You can check out the trailer and synopsis below.

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Are you excited for even more Beetlejuice?