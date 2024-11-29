Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premieres at Max on December 6

HQ

In a 2024 where blockbusters and animation have taken the lion's share of attention and viewers' money at the global box office, the wacky comedy sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice managed to carve a remarkable niche in the hearts of many. The film revisited the story of the charismatic and mischievous poltergeist, now turned (shady) businessman in the Afterlife, while following the living existence of Lydia and her teenage daughter Astrid, who seems to be following in her mother's footsteps in her youth.

We won't give away any more of the plot, in case you haven't seen it yet, but we can confirm that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be available at Max on Friday 6th December. If you were looking for a good plan to spend the pre-Christmas weekend, we think it's an excellent plan.

Are you going to see Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Max in December?