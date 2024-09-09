Beetlejuice Beetlejuice debuts to strong opening weekend in cinemas

HQ

It seems like interest in Tim Burton's latest directorial work was as high as expected, as following the opening in cinemas late last week, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has proven to have a rather strong opening weekend, raking in nearly $150 million.

As per Box Office Mojo, the film concluded its opening weekend with $145.4 million, which is already enough to see it regarded as the year's 20th biggest film. The question now surrounds how well the movie will continue to perform as the weeks roll on, and how far up the rankings the sequel can climb.

As of now, the movie has recouped its $100 million production budget quite comfortably and is working on recouping any further costs it has taken on.