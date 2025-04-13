Beetlejuice 3 confirmed to be in the works

After the unexpected success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which brought in over 4.5 billion SEK globally, Warner Bros has now announced that work has begun on a third film in the franchise. This was confirmed by studio heads Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, although not all contracts are finalized just yet. De Luca said:

"The ink might not be dry on the deals yet, but imminently."

Whether Tim Burton—who has previously been quite skeptical about further sequels in the franchise—will return to the director's chair remains to be seen. However, during the London premiere last year, he sounded optimistic, provided that production on Beetlejuice 3 would be allowed to move forward more quickly.

Are you looking forward to another Beetlejuice movie?