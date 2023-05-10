Beetlejuice 2 premieres on September 6 next year

We have to admit we never expected to get a proper sequel to Beetlejuice, but bringing back things from the 80's has been really popular for a long time in Hollywood and now we know when we'll get to meet Michael Keaton's weird ghost again.

It turns out he will be summoned on September 6, 2024, according to a new report from Deadline. The same source also reveals that Justin Theroux has been confirmed for the project and will join Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, as well as younger actors like Jenna Ortega.

With production starting this week, we'll hopefully get more information during the upcoming months. Do you remember Beetlejuice and are you looking forward to the sequel?