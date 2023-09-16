Beetlejuice 2 is 99% filmed

We were literally a day away from being able to tell you that Beetlejuice 2 had finished filming. The Tim Burton directed sequel was 99% filmed and one day away from wrapping production when the SA-AFTRA strikes were kicked into effect and production forced to stop.

We know this because Burton recently spoke with The Independent and stated: "I feel grateful we got what we got. Literally, it was a day and a half. We know what we have to do. It is 99 per cent done."

The movie is said to be landing in cinemas in around a year's time on September 6, 2024, but no doubt there will be some adjustments to this, especially if the Hollywood strike doesn't come to a conclusion at some point in the near future.