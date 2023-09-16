Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Beetlejuice 2 is 99% filmed

It had one day left of filming before the strikes shut production down.

We were literally a day away from being able to tell you that Beetlejuice 2 had finished filming. The Tim Burton directed sequel was 99% filmed and one day away from wrapping production when the SA-AFTRA strikes were kicked into effect and production forced to stop.

We know this because Burton recently spoke with The Independent and stated: "I feel grateful we got what we got. Literally, it was a day and a half. We know what we have to do. It is 99 per cent done."

The movie is said to be landing in cinemas in around a year's time on September 6, 2024, but no doubt there will be some adjustments to this, especially if the Hollywood strike doesn't come to a conclusion at some point in the near future.

