Beetlejuice 2 in pre-production: Tim Burton wants Jenna Ortega to play Lydia's daughter

The sequel to Beetlejuice (1988) is already in the works, according to the latest report from Variety. Tim Burton will be back in the director's chair for this new instalment, with Michael Keaton returning as the infamous bio-exorcist Beetlejuice.

But it doesn't end there. The highlight of the new casting is that Jenna Ortega is reportedly in talks to join the cast as the daughter of Lydia (the character played by Wynona Ryder in the original film). The production company is reportedly interested in her after the overwhelming success of the series Wednesday on Netflix, although at the moment neither Ortega nor her representatives have confirmed anything official.

Production is also said to be scheduled to start in May or June this year. Tim Burton will be at the helm, with Michael Keaton returning as Beetlejuice. Talks of a sequel seem to have been going on all along after the success of the first one, but it's only now that the project has been greenlit.

Are you looking forward to a Beetlejuice sequel with Tim Burton, Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega in the team?