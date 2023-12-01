Beetlejuice 2 has wrapped filming

Just ahead of the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strikes causing Hollywood to shut down, Beetlejuice 2 had been in production for sometime and was actually very close to finishing filming. Director Tim Burton formerly stated that the movie was around 99% complete when the strikes started, which is why it's not all too surprising to say that only a few weeks following the strikes being over, Burton has taken to Instagram to reveal that Beetlejuice 2 has concluded filming.

The director shared the information all alongside a picture of himself sitting in a chair on part of the set. Any fans of the first film will absolutely recognise this set, as the wobbly chequered floor and the crooked pictures are too iconic to be anything else.

Beetlejuice 2 is slated to premiere in cinemas next year, on September 6, 2024 to be exact. With filming just concluding, don't expect to see a trailer for a few months, with spring 2024 likely a reasonable guess as to when the first will arrive.