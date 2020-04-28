Beerus joins Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

The first DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, A New Power Awakens - Part 1, is now available, introducing content based on Dragon Ball Super.

In addition to the Super Saiyan God transformations for both Goku and Vegeta, which can be used in story mode, you will have the opportunity to face Whis and Beerus in a special boss battle, which will apparently be among the most difficult in the game. In the new trailer below you can watch some moments of the battle against the God of Destruction.

The New Power Awakens - Part 1 is available as part of the season pass package, which costs €24.99.