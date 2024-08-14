Become the hero the people need in Twirlbound's The Knightling

The talented team behind the indie game Pine, the developer Twirlbound, has announced their next project. Regarded as an action-adventure set in a fantasy realm and offering exploration, questing, combat, and platforming in a semi-open world, this game is called The Knightling, and will be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2025.

The Knightling sees players suiting up as the squire of a famed knight protector of the realm and being tasked with saving and defending the people of this fantasy realm after their mentor, Sir Lionstone, mysteriously disappears. Utilising the legendary warrior's magic shield, The Knightling will see players travelling across the realm of Clesseia to unearth lost secrets, take down monsters and bandits, and to discover the limits and full potential of the powerful and mythical shield.

Set to be published by Saber Interactive, The Knightling promises to also offer progression and upgrading elements, platforming and puzzle challenges, and various abilities to master using the magical shield, which just so happens to be your only weapon too.

While we wait for an official release date for The Knightling, you can check out its reveal trailer below.