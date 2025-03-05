Become the Doom Slayer with a wearable Doom: The Dark Ages helmet replica

HQ

In a few months, we'll be able to return to id Software's action-packed world of Doom, when the medieval-themed Doom: The Dark Ages makes its grand arrival on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, even as a day one inclusion to the Game Pass service. With that launch set for May 15, another Doom goodie has been revealed by Bethesda, with this being ideal for those who want to add a Doom Slayer flair to their wardrobe.

Specifically, we're referring to a wearable Doom Slayer helmet, based on the character's model from Doom: The Dark Ages. It's a one-size-fits-all model that has an adjustable band to ensure that the fit is tight. It also features LED lighting elements to give it some extra pizzazz, and comes with a few extra items, including a blue metal keycard and some patches too.

We're told: "This piece of art brings an iconic part of the Doom Slayer's origin story to the real world. It boasts meticulous attention to detail - from the design, to the textures, to the battle damage. Oh, and it also lights up!

"See the world through the Slayer's eyes whenever you put on your Doom: The Dark Ages Wearable Helmet Replica! But be warned: it might make you feel a righteous wrath! Make sure you aim that at Hell's hordes."

The helmet is purchasable via the Bethesda Gear Store all for the price of $175. You can order it today, with shipping planned for the month of May in line with Doom: The Dark Ages' launch.