Become the deadliest warrior in Die by the Blade

HQ

If you've been looking for a fighting game that is a little different and unique to the style of action we see in Street Fighter, Tekken, Mortal Kombat, and all the other arcade side-profile fighters on the market, then we may just have the perfect game for you.

Grindstone is officially launching its multiplayer fighting game Die by the Blade today on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), allowing players to get a taste of action that reminds us of the iconic TV series Deadliest Warrior.

The idea of the game is to suit up as a warrior of your design and to then engage in battles against rival players where a single hit is enough to win and overcome your opponent. Needless to say, you're going to need to concentrate, be careful, and take any opportunity that presents itself in this fighting title.

To keep things interesting, Die by the Blade offers a multitude of Japanese weapon choices, each of which determine how you play, with a katana being fast and agile and a nodachi being slower but opening the way to more powerful strikes, for example. The game is also set in a samuraipunk world that combines Japanese elements with cyberpunk culture, which allows you to fight on rural fields or in neon-soaked city streets.

With Die by the Blade arriving today on PC, be sure to check out the launch trailer for the game below, as well as a few images showcasing the action-packed gameplay.