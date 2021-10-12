Become the Bassmaster Royale Champion in the upcoming Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 is launching for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on October 28. Here you'll get do to sports fishing, but there's also a multiplayer component included called the Bassmaster Royale.

This is about catching the most fish in hot spots and avoid being eliminated... which is of course a fishing version of Battle Royale, with the goal of being crowned Bassmaster Royale Champion. Check out the trailer below to see more of how this actually works as well as 12 brand new screenshots.