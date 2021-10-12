English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Become the Bassmaster Royale Champion in the upcoming Bassmaster Fishing 2022

You'll be able to do so at the end of October.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 is launching for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on October 28. Here you'll get do to sports fishing, but there's also a multiplayer component included called the Bassmaster Royale.

This is about catching the most fish in hot spots and avoid being eliminated... which is of course a fishing version of Battle Royale, with the goal of being crowned Bassmaster Royale Champion. Check out the trailer below to see more of how this actually works as well as 12 brand new screenshots.

HQ
Bassmaster Fishing 2022Bassmaster Fishing 2022Bassmaster Fishing 2022
Bassmaster Fishing 2022Bassmaster Fishing 2022Bassmaster Fishing 2022
Bassmaster Fishing 2022Bassmaster Fishing 2022Bassmaster Fishing 2022
Bassmaster Fishing 2022Bassmaster Fishing 2022Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy