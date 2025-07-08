Become neighbours with The Fantastic Four by moving into the Baxter Building

HQ

Do you have a few million dollars knocking around and fancy snagging the home of a bunch of superheroes? If so, we have some good news, as Zillow has listed the headquarters of The Fantastic Four, with the Baxter Building now available to purchase.

Granted, it's not a real property listing, more so just a fun gag ahead of the arrival of The Fantastic Four: First Steps in cinemas later this month. The listing does have a bunch of great nods and references though, including a price tag of $4,444,444 and information that affirms the property has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and the square feet size of 4,444.

Otherwise, the Baxter Building is "flying car friendly", has its own robotics bay, a super-science lab, a machine shop, and is still the headquarters of the Future Foundation too. It's mentioned to have "fantastic views", it's "H.E.R.B.I.E. ready", "FantastiCar compatible", and thankfully has fireproof furniture and a colour television.

Apparently, you'll also be neighbours with The Fantastic Four, which makes it seem strange that they're selling their property in the first place... As per the property description, we're told:

"This remarkable residence blends timeless design with the latest innovations from ReedTech. Residents enjoy an adaptable living space that can stretch to fit their needs. Residents can "flame on!" with the high-tech kitchen's indoor barbecue and get instant help around the house from their robotic H.E.R.B.I.E. assistant. Enjoy stunning city views, including the rocket launch pad where the Fantastic Four prep for their next cosmic mission. You might even see the Human Torch light up the sky!"

Head to the listing here to even see a video showcasing what you're in store for if you grab this property.

