Become Daredevil with Hasbro's latest Marvel Legends gear
The superhero's mask and billy club are up for sale.
Hasbro and Marvel are expanding their range of premium collectibles and gear, as a new item in the Marvel Legends range has been revealed. Building on the recent Wolverine mask, now a Daredevil mask has been revealed, with this styled after the costume that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock wore in Daredevil: Born Again.
The collectible is designed as a 1:1 model, meaning if you're older than 14, you should be able to wear it, either as a crime-fighting vigilante or just for fancy dress... It also comes with an accompanying billy club weapon that can be used in two parts or one longer staff, and there's even a stand to mount the mask and clubs on too.
As for release date and price, the good news is that you can pre-order the mask today via Hasbro Pulse all for £134.99/€159.99. The catch is that the actual shipping date is around two months away on November 12.
Will you be adding this mask to your collection?