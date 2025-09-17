Become Daredevil with Hasbro's latest Marvel Legends gear

HQ

Hasbro and Marvel are expanding their range of premium collectibles and gear, as a new item in the Marvel Legends range has been revealed. Building on the recent Wolverine mask, now a Daredevil mask has been revealed, with this styled after the costume that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock wore in Daredevil: Born Again.

The collectible is designed as a 1:1 model, meaning if you're older than 14, you should be able to wear it, either as a crime-fighting vigilante or just for fancy dress... It also comes with an accompanying billy club weapon that can be used in two parts or one longer staff, and there's even a stand to mount the mask and clubs on too.

As for release date and price, the good news is that you can pre-order the mask today via Hasbro Pulse all for £134.99/€159.99. The catch is that the actual shipping date is around two months away on November 12.

Will you be adding this mask to your collection?

