Become as strong as a simian with these primate kettlebells

We can probably all agree that while effective, kettlebells are quite boring in appearance. This kind of weight will get you into fighting shape, but they're hardly eye-catching, or at least they were...

Onnit has launched a new kettlebell collection that is ideal for tapping into the primate within you. The Primal Kettlebell collection features five weight classes, each of which are designed to resemble a different simian species, with the lowest weight being a Howler Monkey, and this then increasing to a Chimp, an Orangutan, a Gorilla, and then finally the mythical Bigfoot.

The kettlebells are available to order today and range in prices. The 36-pound Chimp for example costs almost $85 while the 90-pound Bigfoot will set you back a whopping $215. That might sound expensive, but Onnit does promise that for this price you get chip-resistant and hardened kettlebells that will most likely break the world around them before showing signs of wear and tear themselves.

