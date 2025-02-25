Become an expert photographer this April

Everyone seems to be a doting photographer to some degree these days. Smartphones having excellent cameras help with that effort. But what about those that want to go above and beyond and truly lean into the whims and challenges of travel photography? Developer Matt Newell has something for those individuals.

That very game is known as Lushfoil Photography Sim and it'll soon be making its debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. This was just confirmed recently at the Annapurna Interactive Showcase, where we learnt that the console versions would be launching in tandem with the PC edition, with all three versions planned to debut on April 15.

To see if this niche game is something for you, you can check out the latest trailer for the game below, ahead of its imminent debut.