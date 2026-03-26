Become a wise-cracking robot sleuth in Artificial Detective

One of the final announcements at the Xbox Partner Preview presented a first look at a brand new project from indie developer Vivix. Known as Artificial Detective, this is an action-adventure game that follows a wise-cracking robot investigator who has taken it upon itself to discover why humanity has disappeared and why a single human child has been left behind in the process.

Coming from a team composed of veterans with experience working on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Control, Dead Space, and even Netflix's Love, Death & Robots animated series, Artificial Detective is set in a futuristic metropolis called Conglomerate North, which is inspired by 1930s art deco design.

The gameplay plays from the third-person perspective and follows the robo detective, the human child sidekick, and a nifty robotic dog, all as the trio travel around this metropolis, search for answers, overcome threats, and otherwise attempt to solve the city and planet's current greatest mystery.

Coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox on PC, and Xbox Cloud sometime in 2027, you can see the reveal trailer for Artificial Detective below.