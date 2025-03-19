Become a Super Sheriff in Helldivers II's Western-themed Warbond

HQ

Helldivers II's latest Warbond takes us to a futuristic version of the Wild West, complete with weapons that remind us of the cowboys of old while being effective against the bugs and bots plaguing the galaxy.

With the new LAS-58 Talon you can feel like you've got a six-shooter at your hip, and the R-8 Deadeye Marksman Rifle will let you live out your dreams as the greatest sharpshooter in the Super West.

It seems that Helldivers II has gone for a bit of a mix between a Western cowboy and a Mandalorian with the vibes of this new Warbond, as you also get a jetpack as a new Stratagem, and the armours look quite like they belong to bounty hunters from a galaxy far, far away.

The Borderline Justice Warbond releases on the 20th of March, and you can check out the trailer below: