Become a style maverick with these Top Gun-inspired glasses

If you've been looking for a way to enhance your style, look no further. The folk over at Gunnar has unveiled a new glasses range that is inspired by none other than Top Gun. The collection is known as Mustang, and it's part of the Flight Deck range and provides a unique take on the Maverick aviator design philosophy.

The glasses come in a multitude of varieties, be it different frame colours, different coloured tinted lenses, or by offering prescription, non-prescription, or sunglasses as the lenses too. Each of the glasses are designed to block blue light however, making them ideal for folk looking to protect their eyes while sitting at a computer all day, and they are described as smudge resistant and anti-reflective as well.

The description for the glasses adds: "Soar to new heights with the Mustang, a striking addition to our Flight Deck Collection. This navigator-shaped design offers a contemporary twist on the classic Maverick aviator look, making it the perfect choice for those who seek both style and functionality."

You can get a pair of these glasses today for $74, which also includes a quad-fold case, a pouch, a cleaning cloth, and 12 months of warranty.

