Become a sorcerer in Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning launches today, and we're still not entirely convinced this remaster has gotten the amount of love a classic RPG like this deserves, although it's a somewhat redeeming fact that it includes all DLC and will get even more next year. Regardless of that, THQ Nordic has now sent out another trailer which this time is aimed for all wannabe-mages out there with a focus on the Sorcery path.

Take a look below. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning launches on September 8 and we will of course deliver a review shortly.