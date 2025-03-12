Become a shaman chef adventurer in the upcoming Town of Zoz

One of the big new reveals at the Humble Games Showcase this year saw developer Studio Pixanoh take centre stage and lift the curtain on their upcoming action-RPG project. Known as Town of Zoz, this is a game where the player takes on the role of Ito, a young shaman chef adventurer who returns home to help build up and support the family restaurant.

As you can imagine with a brief synopsis like this, there are a few clashing and differing concepts and styles in play with this game. Not only can you expect to have to utilise your chef skills to create food to increase your bond and connection with the locals and townsfolk and to help free them from harrowing nightmares, but you also have to wield your trusty machete to chop down enemies around the world, all to reach and explore new areas that house ancient mysteries.

Town of Zoz will be launching on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch sometime later this year, and with that in mind you can see the announcement trailer and a few images below too.