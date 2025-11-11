Become a real-life Drawbridge porter with this Death Stranding 2: On the Beach exoskeleton

HQ

While porters are very real jobs that are used in parts of the world where rugged and uneven terrain makes transporting goods a major challenge, the nature of the job that we see in Kojima Productions' Death Stranding series is very different. It's high-tech and sophisticated, in part down to the amazing gear that Sam Bridges and the other porters in the world get to wear.

Thankfully, this level of sophistication is creeping into the real-world, as now in a collaboration between Kojima Productions and DNSYS, a real exoskeleton has been made that is inspired by Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

It was co-designed by Kojima Productions' art director Yoji Shinkawa and the DNSYS team and is regarded as the "first collaboration" between the developer and the exoskeleton maker, suggesting that more will eventually arrive.

The tech specs for the model, which is based on DNSYS' Z1 Exoskeleton Pro model, explains that it offers a 15.5-mile range and can enhance vertical climbing up to 9.3 miles. It has leg enhancement to add 50% more power to your steps, can take up to 200% of load of your knees, makes the wearer feel around 44 lbs lighter, and can handle a wide array of terrain. It even has a quick-swap battery system where each battery promises over four hours of continuous usage. In a Death Stranding fashion, it has lights that express the power level of the exoskeleton.

Shinkawa has discussed what the aim is to achieve with this exoskeleton, adding: "We designed this exoskeleton with the same passion and precision as if it were built for the world of Death Stranding. Every detail was refined to bring the game's futuristic vision into reality, creating something Sam himself might wear. Wearing it feels as if the world of Death Stranding has come to life, where imagination and reality finally connect."

The exoskeleton will be looking to make its arrival around the world on December 2, and as for the price, this isn't explicitly mentioned but a regular non-Death Stranding edition of the Z1 is expected to cost around $750.

