Become a linebacker or tennis ace by pre-ordering Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

There are plenty of new jobs in the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and a couple of old ones from Yakuza: Like a Dragon as well, so there is no shortage in how you can mix and match careers to make Ichiban Kasuga and his crew as strong as possible.

Two jobs not everyone will be able to use are Linebacker and Tennis Ace, as only those who pre-order the game will get them. Linebacker is for male characters, and the tennis ace for females. In two short videos on X, we get to see one of the attacks from the former one, which frankly looks brutal, while the tennis attack looks very... Japanese.

Check it out in the post below and remember to pre-order. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on January 26.



