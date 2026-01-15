Become a heavy-duty crane operator in Saber Interactive's upcoming Docked

There are no shortage of rather niche simulation games, with Saber Interactive being proponents of many of them. To this end, the developer has now presented a new trailer for an upcoming game that puts players in the shoes of a crane operator working at a dock.

Known simply as Docked, this game is everything that you likely think it is. You spend your time at the controls of a heavy-duty crane at a dock, wherein you're tasked with manipulating and moving cargo like shipping containers on and off ships, loading them onto lorries, and otherwise keeping the port lovely and tidy.

Set to debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime later this year, in-line with this new trailer (which you can see below), it's also been revealed and confirmed that a Steam demo for the game has been launched, meaning you can flex your fingers and start honing your crane operating skills as of the moment.

Will you be checking out Docked or is heavy-duty crane operation not your forte?