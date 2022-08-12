Become a cosmic property developer in Space for Sale

As part of the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, the game publisher has revealed various new titles and projects that are coming in the future. One of those very games is coming from Mirage Game Studios, and is an adorable simulation game set in space, which asks players to become a cosmic property developer.

HQ

Known as Space for Sale, we're told that this game gives players access to an entire system of planets to create properties and housing locations on. Playing from an isometric camera angle, the sorts of duties that will fall to the player includes having to work with clients to provide exactly the property they are looking for, which could be tied to a location request (i.e. near a volcano or herd of cattle) or even something relating to the building itself, such as requested items and furniture.

But as this is a space game, players will also have to deal with unusual and potentially hostile fauna as well as an expanding and disgusting Space Rot, which is likely the reason that you managed to snag the system of planets for such a reasonable price tag in the first place.

Built as a sandbox style of gameplay that has procedurally generated environments, Mirage Game Studios even added that Space for Sale will be playable either solo or cooperatively with a single friend, and that while the game is still in a pre-alpha stage, when it does launch, it will arrive on PC.