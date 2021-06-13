Become a classic villain in Far Cry 6

We should all be able to agree that the Far Cry series has generally had really colourful and mean bad buys (and Far Cry 6 does not seem to be any different). And it turns out we're about to meet the best of them again, and even play as them.

When the Far Cry 6 Season Pass was revealed during Ubisoft Forward, we also got to know that it will include a new mode where we'll be able to play as the main bosses from Far Cry 3 (Vaas), Far Cry 4 (Pagan Min) and Far Cry 5 (Joseph Seed). And the awesomeness does not stop there as we'll also get new maps based on their respective games.

Check out the trailer for this pretty spectacular addition below: