Far Cry 6
Become a classic villain in Far Cry 6

A new mode enables you to play as classic villains Vaas, Joseph Seed, and Pagan Min.

We should all be able to agree that the Far Cry series has generally had really colourful and mean bad buys (and Far Cry 6 does not seem to be any different). And it turns out we're about to meet the best of them again, and even play as them.

When the Far Cry 6 Season Pass was revealed during Ubisoft Forward, we also got to know that it will include a new mode where we'll be able to play as the main bosses from Far Cry 3 (Vaas), Far Cry 4 (Pagan Min) and Far Cry 5 (Joseph Seed). And the awesomeness does not stop there as we'll also get new maps based on their respective games.

Check out the trailer for this pretty spectacular addition below:

Far Cry 6

