Become a cat astronaut in Beyond the Pixels' Astro Burn

Looking for a retro-fuelled adventure to sink your teeth into? If so, developer Beyond the Pixels might have just the game for you. Set to launch eventually on PC, the sci-fi bullet hell shoot 'em up Astro Burn is a title that is perfect for anyone hunting for a tense, challenging, but equally rewarding experience, all where you get to play as a feline astronaut returning from a mission in space to find Earth devastated...

The premise is that the feline pilot known as Astro returns home after a while away to discover enormous spaceships in the planet's orbit. It's also clear that these robotic threats have done a number on the planet, as there are no humans in sight. With their robot companion AL on hand, Astro guides their ship into combat, blasting and gunning down any threat in an attempt to determine what happened and how they can save the day.

Beyond the Pixel has not yet shared a launch date for Astro Burn, but if you do want a taste of the action, you can check out the latest trailer below and see a few images, and better yet, head to Steam to download a demo of the early portion of the adventure, which promises the following:

"In the demo of Astro Burn, you play as Astro — a fearless feline space pilot with her robot companion - AL, returning from a deep-space mission, only to find Earth in ruins, encircled by towering mysterious machines... and not a single human in sight. Using your in-built curiosity and considerable arsenal, you pilot your ship through hordes of enemies, blasting ever onwards to prevent further cat-astrophe!"

Will you be checking out Astro Burn this weekend?