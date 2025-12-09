Become a campfire chef in the demo for Pandemonium: Merge

Move over Cooking Mama, developer mybadstudio is the new sheriff in town. As part of the Wholesome Snack Showcase, the studio just made an appearance to reveal that its upcoming cooking game, Pandemonium: Merge, now has an accessible demo.

That's right, as of the very moment, you can head to Steam to download this taster of the wider experience, which promises to offer "a silly, easy-to-learn merge game with chaotic pan flipping physics, cute forest friends, and more."

We currently don't know precisely when Pandemonium: Merge will be making its official arrival, but if you enjoy cooking and have been hunting for a game that adds even more wacky arcade mechanics to it, then you won't want to miss this title, or its newly launched demo.