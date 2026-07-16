Becky Chambers prioritises the little things over the epic in her 'space operas'

HQ

Becky Chambers is a science-fiction writer, yes, but one with a unique vision of the universe and of how science-fiction can resonate with readers. Her debut novel, which gives its name to a series, Wayfarers, is now being reissued; it's a space opera that feels almost like a kind of intimate road trip, a far cry from the epic scale that characterises other 'space operas'.

"Wayfarers was my first novel; writing it gave me the realisation that I could be a writer. Its sequel gave me the confidence to turn it into a series, and it gave me the perspective to play with my characters, to give them a different angle. And if I'd been able to write one novel, I can write more."

Chambers wanted to explore other avenues within space science-fiction narrative, and her approach was to give the world-building a complete 180-degree turn. "I wanted to see what lies behind the universe of the space opera. To focus on the small things and build, using small pieces—sometimes tiny ones—to construct and give coherence to that universe. What they eat, what they wear. Even talking about what you're going to eat gives you information about the economy, politics and technological progress in a world."

More down-to-earth, yet equally built on an intimate foundation, is his two-part series 'Monk and Robot', in which Chambers also seeks to restore humanity's hope for its own future, whilst offering an interpretation of the current context.

"[In Monk and Robot] humanity and nature have mended their relationship. We need to change our perception of the future. We need stories that teach us not to be afraid of the future. As a species, we have a number of issues that need to be addressed now. And literature can help us answer those questions. I don't think a single book holds all the answers, but I do believe that science-fiction can serve as a source of support for the future and what lies ahead."